Complete tasks on your smartphone, computer or in the real world to earn Octopus Coin.
Spend Octopus on things you love, donate to help others or trade in for cash.
Share with friends when they do you favours and get rewarded in Octopus in return when you help them out.
We don’t want your money – we much prefer working with our partners to give you Octopus Coin. That’s why we’re not yet raising money with an ICO.
We’re rolling our app out to a small number of people at a time to make sure our platform is working smoothly. To be one of the first then just fill out the form and we’ll be in touch.
We’ll give you 5 OCTPS to say thanks.